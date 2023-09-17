Olympians come out to Papillion-La Vista High School to talk to swimmers

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A packed room of the next generation overtook Papillion-La Vista High School on Saturday to hear Olympic swimmers Elizabeth Beisel and Cody Miller speak.

It's part of the Midwestern Swimming Swimposium that brings together parents, athletes, and coaches for a weekend of fun and learning.

"I think this is a great opportunity to highlight our sport and grow our sport," Head Coach Nick Baker said.

Swimmers from across Nebraska and western Iowa participated in different lessons to better their technique. Beisel competed in three Olympic games and won two medals. She said she sees her younger self when talking to younger swimmers.

"I used to sit in the stands and listen to Olympians talk. The fact that I come full circle and I am one of those Olympians, talking to them, giving them tips about their swimming. It just goes to show that anyone can do it," Beisel said.

While Beisel isn't a competitive swimmer anymore, she still travels across the country two to three times a month to teach swimming clinics.

From backstrokes and breaststrokes in the pool to signing autographs, Beisel calls swimming a sport of hard work and love.

"I think it's so beautiful that swimming brings so many good people together. Even if you aren't an Olympic medalist, you're still in the sport because you love it," she said.

The swimposium runs through Sunday.

