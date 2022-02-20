Olympics wrapping up, interest in Omaha curling surges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sports club Aksarben Curling held their final week of their "Winter Newcomer League" designed for beginners.

You learn the basics about the game before joining the regular leagues.

One leader says - the Olympics have sparked huge interest in the sport. Just this season - they're expected to teach 1400 people from Omaha how to curl.

"Our organization we have teams of people that have grandparents and grandchildren on the same team, it's multi-generational, multi-adaptive and a welcoming and inclusive sport," Vice President of Aksarben Curling Association Board Kaeli Samson said.

If you have some Olympic-sized dreams and want to curl, click here for more information.

