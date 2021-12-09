Omaha 360 Collaborative discuss ways to lower crime rates in the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha 360 collaborative is looking for ways to prevent violence in the metro.

Wednesday at their weekly meeting, they discussed tactics they can use to lower crime rates in the city.

They focus on collaboration, prevention, intervention, enforcement support, re-entry and community engagement.

Their hope is to get the community to work together to prevent homicides in the city.

They say the meetings with Omaha law enforcement and first-responders are helpful.

"By being able to engage in these conversations directly with our first-responders, law enforcement and then those organizations that are also around who provide services to our community. It gives us a platform to be able to be able to utilize our resources to the best of our abilities," said Ricky Smith with Empower Omaha.

The program has been nationally-recognized and has involved hundreds of organizations and residents to help offer solutions to violence based on community-based strategies.

