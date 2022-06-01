Omaha 5th grader advances in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local speller from right here in Omaha is advancing to the next round in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ananya Prassanna is a 5th grader at Westbay Elementary and spoke with 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis as she was headed to the spelling bee.

She is one of 88 spellers to advance.

The competition began on May 31 with preliminaries. The finals are on June 2. You can watch on ION and Bounce.

A wrap for today! 88 spellers continue onto the quarterfinals of ⁦@ScrippsBee⁩ 2022 Tomorrow at 8:00 am! https://t.co/uKBv3LyV6x has info on all the ways to watch! pic.twitter.com/UMp3yORMpZ — J. Michael Durnil, Ph.D (@durnil_j) May 31, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.