Omaha 5th grader advances in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted at 7:39 PM, May 31, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local speller from right here in Omaha is advancing to the next round in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ananya Prassanna is a 5th grader at Westbay Elementary and spoke with 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis as she was headed to the spelling bee.

She is one of 88 spellers to advance.

The competition began on May 31 with preliminaries. The finals are on June 2. You can watch on ION and Bounce.

