Omaha Airport Authority releases information on new Eppley Airfield terminal entrance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Airport Authority distributed a news release on Monday morning explaining changes coming to Eppley Airfield starting June 22.

Read the entire release below.

"As work progresses on the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion project, the next phase of work will relocate the current temporary entrance to a new permanent airport entrance from Abbott Drive on June 22, 2022. The new airport entrance provides access to the Terminal as well as the South Garage, South Economy, and South Cell Phone Waiting Lot. Motorists should follow the directional signs on Abbott Drive to navigate to the new airport entrance.

Omaha Airport Authority To prepare for Eppley Airfield’sfuture growth, the Airport Access and Parking Modernization program is expanding the roadway leading to the Terminal and modernizing the South Garage. When complete, these projects will improve customer service by providing enhancements to capacity, efficiency, safety, and security.





Access to the Terminal and South Garage will continue to be maintained during all remaining phases of construction. Customers may continue to encounter occasional minor detours on the roadway; however, no significant delays are anticipated.

Travelers can learn more about these projects and receive construction updates from the program website OMAinMotion.com and Eppley Airfield social media channels."

