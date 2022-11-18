Omaha Airport Authority shares Thanksgiving travel facts and tips

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the Thanksgiving travel period underway, the Omaha Airport Authority shared a fact sheet regarding anticipated activity at Eppley Airfield as well as travel tips for passengers taking to the skies over the next two weeks.

FACTS:

The Thanksgiving travel period is typically identified by Airlines 4 America as the Friday before Thanksgiving (Nov 18) until the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Nov 29).



Eppley Airfield could expect approximately 173,000 passengers to travel through the airport during this time based on published airline schedules.



This year’s projected activity is a 4.2% increase over 2021 (166,000), and a 0.5% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 (172,000).



The airlines are adding an extra 5.9% in capacity (available seats) compared to a typical week in November to support the additional holiday activity.



Projected busiest travel days: Monday, November 28 followed by Wednesday,

November 23, and Tuesday, November 22



TIPS:

Holidays usually mean more travelers will be processing through the airport. Arrive at least two hours prior to your departure to give yourself enough time to find parking, check-in, and make it through security. If you travel frequently, consider enrollment in the TSA Pre✓ program for an expedited security checkpoint process with your future travels.



Weather can play a big factor in holiday travel. Check the weather forecast at your origin and destination along with any connecting city. If there’s a chance the weather could impact your travel, check with your airline to see the effect.



Download your airline’s smartphone app to check flight status, gate assignments, seat assignments and more. Depending on user settings, some airline apps will automatically notify you when there has been a change to your flight’s status. You can also check flight status on your airline’s website.



The flyOMA.com website and FlyOMA app are also useful travel resources where you can check parking rates & availability, track shuttle bus location, security checkpoint wait times and find flight information. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.



Additional Thanksgiving travel tips can be found on the TSA’s website, tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.

Finally, remember to pack a good attitude with plenty of patience during peak travel periods

