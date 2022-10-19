Omaha American Heart Association hosts annual 'Go Red for Women Expo'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Red is a popular color in Nebraska. But Tuesday there was even more of it present at the Omaha American Heart Association's annual "Go Red for Women Expo."

The mission of the event is to stand up to heart disease and stroke.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman's greatest health threat. It claims one life every 80 seconds and someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds.

Since these things can look different in women and men, education about signs and symptoms as well as risk factors and actions are important.

KMTV is proud to sponsor and for her eighth year, anchor Mary Nelson served as emcee.

An organizer talked to us about why this is particularly important for women.

“This event particularly is very important because it focuses around women and their number one health threat being heart disease and stroke. And so it's very important it has a mission that's driven around education, awareness and raising critical funds,” said Chris Shives, executive director of the American Heart Association.

Through money from events like this, The American Heart Association has raised awareness, empowered women to take charge of their health, engaged more women in research and stem as well as helped level access and quality of care.

