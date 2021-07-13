Omaha and Lincoln named among the best places to live in U.S.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two Nebraska cities are among the top 30 places to live in the United States, according a new list released by U.S. News & World Report.

The list ranks the top 150 places to live in the country and examines attributes like being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life.

Omaha placed 25th on the list while Lincoln came in at 29th.

Boulder, Colorado topped the list and was followed by Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama.

