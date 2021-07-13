Watch
Omaha and Lincoln named among the best places to live in U.S.

File Photo
Two Nebraska cities are among the top 30 places to live in the United States, according a new list released by U.S. News & World Report.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 13, 2021
The list ranks the top 150 places to live in the country and examines attributes like being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life.

Omaha placed 25th on the list while Lincoln came in at 29th.

Boulder, Colorado topped the list and was followed by Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama.

