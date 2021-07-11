Omaha announces storm clean-up sites to be open through Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - City officials announced on Sunday that six storm debris sites will remain open through Wednesday.

The locations are:

Ta Ha Zouka Park - Elkhorn

Hefflinger Park 112th and Maple

Towl Park 93rd and Center

156th and F parking lot

Levi Carter Park (concrete boat ramp area, enter east side of the park)

Al Veys field - 6506 S 60th St

Other areas around the metro previously announced storm debris sites on Saturday. Find those details below.

A storm debris site is open for residents of La Vista and Papillion:

A storm debris dumpsite will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at 9909 Portal Road. This is the same site used for clean-up days in the fall and spring.



This will be a site for both La Vista and Papillion communities and will be staffed by both public works departments.



This storm dumpsite will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Saturday, July 10, until at least Friday, July 16, longer if necessary.

Two storm debris drop-off sites are available for those who live in Sarpy County SIDs and unincorporated areas with Papillion, La Vista, or Gretna mailing addresses:

Papillion Public Works, 9909 Portal Road. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10 and 11, and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 12-16. Available to those with Papillion or La Vista mailing addresses.



Gretna, on 216th Street between Angus Street and Lincoln Road. Available to those with Gretna mailing addresses.



Both sites will be staffed, and you must present a driver’s license to verify your address. Please only bring trees and branches.

Council Bluffs has also announced storm clean-up efforts:

The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road will be taking storm debris from Council Bluffs residents at no charge during normal business hours until further notice. Recycling Center hours are 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday and 8 am to 6 pm Monday thru Friday.



Curbside yard waste guidelines will still apply. Limbs and branches should be gathered into bundles no more than 4’ in length, 2’ in diameter, and less than 60 pounds.



Public Works crews are strictly working on opening up the streets today. Clean up efforts will continue on Monday.



Please be cautious of downed power lines entangled in trees that may still be live.

