Omaha announces unlimited yard waste window, cart exchange

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office provided windows of time for Omahans to take advantage of unlimited yard waste collection and swapping out trash and recycling carts for smaller versions.

Through Mar. 31, residents can opt to swap out their 96-gallon carts for 48-gallon carts. The dimensions of those are 23 1/2" wide, 28 3/4" deep and 37 1/2" tall.

Interested people can request the carts by filling out a form at https://wasteline.org/cart-change-reguests/ or by calling the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 from 8 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Delivery of the carts is expected to begin in May.

For residents planning yard projects, the unlimited yard waste collection window will be six weeks and runs from May 17 through June 25.

Collections will need to be placed in brown yard waste bags and placed next to trash carts on normal collection days. Yard waste that isn’t will not be accepted.

"The spring and fall yard waste collection is an additional service residents asked for," said Mayor Jean Stothert. "Your feedback is important. We listened and negotiated a separate contract to make this seasonal service possible."

Outside of this window of unlimited yard waste, residents can use brown yard waste bags with $2 prepaid stickers that are available at area hardware and other stores.

Yard waste can also be placed in trash carts year-round.

