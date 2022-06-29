Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha apartment fire results in one injury after man jumps from window

An apartment building at Park Avenue and Shirley Street caught fire early Wednesday afternoon and one man was injured after he jumped from a window.
Park and Shirley
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 17:30:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An apartment building at Park Avenue and Shirley Street caught fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The acting battalion chief on the scene from the Omaha Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

There was one injury. A man was hanging out of the back window and jumped. He then started running; however, the police caught him and he was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown. There are no other victims.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018