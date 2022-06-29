Omaha apartment fire results in one injury after man jumps from window

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An apartment building at Park Avenue and Shirley Street caught fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The acting battalion chief on the scene from the Omaha Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

There was one injury. A man was hanging out of the back window and jumped. He then started running; however, the police caught him and he was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown. There are no other victims.

This is a developing story.

