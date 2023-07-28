Omaha area A/C repairmen share how to keep yours running cool during a heatwave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The hot temperatures are keeping air conditioning repair personnel busy responding to calls to fix central air units and furnaces.

Josh and his dad Jim Abraham, with Abraham Heating and Cooling, spent much of Thursday performing a complete A/C and furnace install.

"The blower’s bad, it wasn’t maintained very well," Josh said. "This one’s had a ton of problems."

Josh said he gets between 15 to 20 calls a day in a heatwave like this. The most common service calls?

"...just a routine maintenance of changing the air filter, and washing the outdoor unit," he said.

The Abrahams say many people miss those important steps, leaving dirt to build up that can destroy an A/C.

While it may be tempting, Jim says turning the thermostat lower than normal isn't always the best option.

"If your normal setting is 70 and the house is 80, leave it at 70 and let it just do the best that it can," he said.

Josh and his team stays cool by using fans, having coolers filled with cold water nearby and taking frequent breaks.

The Abrahams hope people take their advice so there aren’t as many maintenance calls, but it’s good to know no matter how many they get, they’ll be ready.

