Omaha area brewery chosen for 2nd time to participate in nationwide fundraiser for pediatric cancer research

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — One brewery from each state was chosen to participate in an effort to raise money for pediatric cancer research and, for a second year, Kros Strain Brewing Company is representing Nebraska.

"We are pretty lucky and we are pretty thankful that we were chosen," said Jeff Hardy, head beer pusher, at Kros Strain Brewing Company. "We were reached out to last year and we did it and it was a great success and we wanted to continue on with it, so when they approached us again this year, it was a no-brainer to jump right in,"

It's a partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure; every brewery starts with the same beer base recipe and they put their own spin on it.

"This one is a white peach, hazy IPA. When I've drank it, it tastes just like the peach ring candy, so, people are really, really are getting after it — and it's going very very quickly," Hardy said.

John Stemple/KMTV Kros Strain Brewing has two metro area locations

One hundred percent of the proceeds from every pour and four-pack of cans sold goes to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"Everybody knows somebody that either has had a child go through pediatric cancer or have had one themselves and that's something we want help, any way we can, to eradicate," Hardy said.

The beer is called Rising Hope. This is the fourth year of the nationwide effort and, over the past three years, it has raised over $500,000 for pediatric cancer research.

"If it goes through the end of next week, I'd be shocked," Hardy said.

For one Omaha man, he didn't want to miss out on supporting the cause this year.

"I've lost, like many other people, family members: my mom, a sister to cancer and, you know, it's a great cause to support," said David Camerer of Omaha. "It's a never-ending saga as far as pain and outreach for each individual that is involved with it."

Purchasing a couple of cans is his way of doing his part.

"If I can do a little bit by purchasing four cans or eight cans of beer to help this cause then I am all on board for it," Camerer said.

Kros Strain Brewing expects the supply to go quickly, so if you want to be a part of it, you can purchase it at either of their locations: downtown in Millwork Commons or their location in La Vista. It is $7.25 for a draft pour and $16 for a four-pack of cans.

