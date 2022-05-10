Omaha area law enforcement stresses road safety as summer-like weather sets in

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday’s weather was a rather noticeable reminder that summer is on the way. More people are hitting the open road on motorcycles.

Area law enforcement stresses the importance of sharing the road for all drivers.

Lt. Chris Teuscher with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said the sudden switch to summertime temps should serve as a reminder of how important it is to be cautious behind the wheel.

"I think the biggest challenge is just the change in the weather," Teuscher said. "With an abrupt change, we can have vehicles out not expecting to have motorcycles on the roads. Then all of a sudden the weather turns nice and a motorcycle rider wants to take that opportunity," said Teuscher.

Along with being vigilant at all times behind the wheel. Teuscher added drivers should always check their blind spots and physically turn when attempting to change lanes on the highway.

For motorcyclists, Teuscher said they should inspect their motorcycles, wear proper clothing and wear a helmet.

Teuscher said being safe on the roads, is a two-way street, that flows smoothly as long as everyone does their part.

