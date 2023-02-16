Omaha area Lenten fish fries in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fish Fries during Lent are a time-honored tradition in the Omaha metro area. Newcomers are often surprised by our local enthusiasm for the tradition, which extends beyond observant Catholics, and often serve as fundraisers for churches and community organizations.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Feb. 24

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

3304 4th Avenue

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Dine-in & Take-out

Call for carryout: 712.323.0014

For more information visit: corpuschristiparishiowa.org

Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha

Feb. 24 - April 7

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

8711 South 36th St

Bellevue, Neb.

Dine-in & Take-out ($11) Full Bar

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call for carryout: 402.733.1018

For more information visit: facebook.com

Gretna American Legion Post 216

Feb. 24 - April 7

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

11690 South 216th Street

Gretna, Neb.

(All you can eat)

(Adults $14 / Vets $11 / Kids 2-12 $7)

For more information visit: facebook.com

Holy Ghost

Feb. 17 - Mar. 31

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

5219 South 53rd Street

Omaha, Neb.

Dine-in or carry-out

For more information visit: facebook.com

Holy Name

Feb. 17 - Mar. 31

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

2901 Fontenelle Boulevard

Omaha, Neb.

For more information visit: HolyNameOmaha.org

Mary Our Queen

Feb. 24 - Mar. 31

3405 South 118th Street

Omaha, Neb.

Dine-in

For more information visit: moqchurch.org

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

Feb. 24 - Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

24116 Marian Avenue

Glenwood, Iowa

For more information visit: HolyRosaryGlenwood.org

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, Gretna

Feb. 24 – March 31

5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

7790 South 192 Street

Gretna, Neb.

For more information visit: stcharlesomaha.org

Order Online: knights-of-columbus-council-14077.square.site [Ordering closes at 1 P.M. every Friday]

St. Francis Borgia

Feb 24 - Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

2005 Davis Drive

Blair, Neb. 68008

Dine-in and Carry Out

Adult Meal $14, Senior Meal $13, Children's Meal $7

For more information visit: facebook.com

St Gerald Knights of Columbus 9518

Feb. 24 - March 31

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

9602 Q Street

Omaha, Neb. 68128

Dine-in and Drive thru

For more information visit: stgerald.org

St. James

Mar. 3, Mar. 17, and Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

4720 North 90th Street

Omaha, Neb.

Dine-in & Take-out

For more information visit: facebook.com

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Feb. 24

215 North 13th Street

Fort Calhoun, Neb. 68023

Call: 402-503-0212 OR 402-915-7012

For more information visit: sjccfortcalhoun.com

St. John Vianney

Feb. 17 – Mar. 31

4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

5801 Oak Hills Drive

Omaha, Neb.

Fish-Baked and Fried, Mac and Cheese, French Fries or Baked Potato, Pancakes, Cole Slaw, Salad, Tomato Soup, and Grilled Cheese.

Adults $12, Kids $7 (12 to 5), Under 5 Free.

Beer, Seltzer, Wine and Pop available for purchase.

Call: (402) 895-0808

Drive Thru available as well

For more information visit: sjvomaha.org

St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue

Feb. 24 – Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

12330 South 36th Street

Bellevue, Neb.

For more information visit: stmatthewbellevue.org

St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, Mar. 10, Mar. 24, and Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

4 Valley View Drive

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Dine-in

For more information visit: stpatrickcb.org

St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus

Feb. 24 - Mar. 31

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

16701 S Street

Omaha, Neb.

Dine-in & Take-out

For more information visit: stephen.org

St. Stanislaus Catholic Church

"Save a fish, eat pasta"

Mar. 10, Mar. 24 and Mar. 31

4002 J Street

Omaha, Neb.

For more information visit: facebook.com

St. Vincent de Paul

Feb. 24 – Mar. 31

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

14330 Eagle Run Drive

Omaha, Neb.

Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $13 / Seniors $11/ Kids 4-12 $8)

For more information visit: svdpomaha.org

