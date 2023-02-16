Omaha area Lenten fish fries in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fish Fries during Lent are a time-honored tradition in the Omaha metro area. Newcomers are often surprised by our local enthusiasm for the tradition, which extends beyond observant Catholics, and often serve as fundraisers for churches and community organizations.
We've started a list of local fish fries and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with tips for metro area residents looking for their Lenten fish fry fix: news@3newsnow.com
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Feb. 24
4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
3304 4th Avenue
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Dine-in & Take-out
Call for carryout: 712.323.0014
For more information visit: corpuschristiparishiowa.org
Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha
Feb. 24 - April 7
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
8711 South 36th St
Bellevue, Neb.
Dine-in & Take-out ($11) Full Bar
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 402.733.1018
For more information visit: facebook.com
Gretna American Legion Post 216
Feb. 24 - April 7
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
11690 South 216th Street
Gretna, Neb.
(All you can eat)
(Adults $14 / Vets $11 / Kids 2-12 $7)
For more information visit: facebook.com
Holy Ghost
Feb. 17 - Mar. 31
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
5219 South 53rd Street
Omaha, Neb.
Dine-in or carry-out
For more information visit: facebook.com
Holy Name
Feb. 17 - Mar. 31
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
2901 Fontenelle Boulevard
Omaha, Neb.
For more information visit: HolyNameOmaha.org
Mary Our Queen
Feb. 24 - Mar. 31
3405 South 118th Street
Omaha, Neb.
Dine-in
For more information visit: moqchurch.org
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary
Feb. 24 - Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
24116 Marian Avenue
Glenwood, Iowa
For more information visit: HolyRosaryGlenwood.org
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, Gretna
Feb. 24 – March 31
5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
7790 South 192 Street
Gretna, Neb.
For more information visit: stcharlesomaha.org
Order Online: knights-of-columbus-council-14077.square.site [Ordering closes at 1 P.M. every Friday]
St. Francis Borgia
Feb 24 - Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
2005 Davis Drive
Blair, Neb. 68008
Dine-in and Carry Out
Adult Meal $14, Senior Meal $13, Children's Meal $7
For more information visit: facebook.com
St Gerald Knights of Columbus 9518
Feb. 24 - March 31
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
9602 Q Street
Omaha, Neb. 68128
Dine-in and Drive thru
For more information visit: stgerald.org
St. James
Mar. 3, Mar. 17, and Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
4720 North 90th Street
Omaha, Neb.
Dine-in & Take-out
For more information visit: facebook.com
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Feb. 24
215 North 13th Street
Fort Calhoun, Neb. 68023
Call: 402-503-0212 OR 402-915-7012
For more information visit: sjccfortcalhoun.com
St. John Vianney
Feb. 17 – Mar. 31
4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
5801 Oak Hills Drive
Omaha, Neb.
Fish-Baked and Fried, Mac and Cheese, French Fries or Baked Potato, Pancakes, Cole Slaw, Salad, Tomato Soup, and Grilled Cheese.
Adults $12, Kids $7 (12 to 5), Under 5 Free.
Beer, Seltzer, Wine and Pop available for purchase.
Call: (402) 895-0808
Drive Thru available as well
For more information visit: sjvomaha.org
St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue
Feb. 24 – Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
12330 South 36th Street
Bellevue, Neb.
For more information visit: stmatthewbellevue.org
St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs
Feb. 24, Mar. 3, Mar. 10, Mar. 24, and Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
4 Valley View Drive
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Dine-in
For more information visit: stpatrickcb.org
St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus
Feb. 24 - Mar. 31
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
16701 S Street
Omaha, Neb.
Dine-in & Take-out
For more information visit: stephen.org
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
"Save a fish, eat pasta"
Mar. 10, Mar. 24 and Mar. 31
4002 J Street
Omaha, Neb.
For more information visit: facebook.com
St. Vincent de Paul
Feb. 24 – Mar. 31
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
14330 Eagle Run Drive
Omaha, Neb.
Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $13 / Seniors $11/ Kids 4-12 $8)
For more information visit: svdpomaha.org
RELATED
CHEAP EATS: BigWay Chicken & Catfish
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.