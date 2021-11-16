Omaha area McDonald's franchisee celebrates anniversary with donation drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Donations have been pouring in for Ronald McDonald House Charities as local franchise operator Leonard Management celebrated its 30-year anniversary with a donation drive.

To help, it asked its partners to bring in items like snacks, personal-needs items, laundry detergent and more.

“Some of those items that we take for granted, you know, I look at it kind of like a pantry in a situation where, ‘Hey, I've got to run to the hospital and can pick up this or when I get back from the hospital, maybe I need a snack or my son or daughter needs a snack,'" said Blake Zogleman of Leonard’s Management.

Ronald McDonald House Charities supports families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while children are receiving hospital treatment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.