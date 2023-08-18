Omaha area nonprofits highlight the many ways to give on National Nonprofit Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — E.P.I.C. For Girls is one of hundreds of Omaha area nonprofits. It works to improve access to safe playing spaces for girls in sports and like many nonprofits, it relies on donors to keep making that impact.

Giving money isn't the only way, says the organization, that people can give.

“We rely heavily on those around us to really have success and make an impact,” Kimberly Thomas, executive director, E.P.I.C. For Girls said. “It’s not just a financial donor, it’s people who give their time, energy and effort.”

Share Omaha supports Thomas’ organization, along with nearly 700 additional local nonprofits.

Executive Director Teresa Maresden said, while financial donations are always helpful, volunteering your time can also go a long way.

“Every hour you volunteer, saves a nonprofit an average of $29.95.” Maresden said. “That’s a big deal.”

Maresden added in some cases you can do so without even leaving home,

“There’s so many nonprofits that don’t have a full time web designer, or need thank you notes written,” Maresden said. “There’s things you can do with your family.”

Taking the time to give back is a simple action, nonprofits leaders say, that can make communities stronger.

“It’s really great to be in a community that’s so giving and so welcoming to opportunities to give back,” Thomas said.

Maresden also recommended employees to take advantage of employers’ donor match programs.

Share Omaha has a list of nonprofits accepting donations and volunteers.

