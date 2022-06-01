Omaha area 'O for the Love of Blood' drive Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Six locations around the Omaha metro will participate in the O for the Love of Blood special event blood drive between Thursday and Friday.

The event is hosted by the American Red Cross and sponsored by KMTV 3 News Now. Besides the glow of being able to gift blood to future patients in need, donors will also get a free T-shirt to commemorate the cause.

To schedule an appointment, visit this link and use the sponsor code "LOVEBLOOD."

The two-day event will occur at six locations around the Omaha metro. On Thursday, the Gretna, Bellevue and Elkhorn locations will be open for donations while the second day of the event on Friday will have the La Vista, Omaha and Council Bluffs locations open.

For a list of specific hours and locations, see below.

On Thursday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Waterloo Lodge #102, 20295 Hopper St., Elkhorn, NE 68022

On Thursday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Water’s Edge, 19600 Harrison St., Gretna NE 68028

Bellevue Volunteer Firefighter Hall, 2108 Franklin Street, Bellevue NE 68005

On Friday, June 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



LaVista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Pkwy., La Vista NE 68128

Marriott Hotel, 10220 Regency Circle, Omaha NE 68114

Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.