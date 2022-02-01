Omaha-area organizations receive top grants in Nebraska Tourism allocations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than half a million dollars in grants will be distributed across a variety of entertainment and recreation organizations across the state of Nebraska, announced Nebraska Tourism on Tuesday.

The biggest piece of the pie will go to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for the promotion of the 2023 FEI Jumping and Dressage World Cup Finals in the amount of $55,000. The second-largest grant sum, for the amount of $53,000, will benefit Support Nebraska for the promotion of the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship, a PGA event that will occur at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha this August.

“The purpose of the grant program is to help communities throughout the state market their destination or event to potential travelers. As we see more people looking at Nebraska as a travel destination, it’s important for communities to be able to showcase everything our unique state has to offer,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, in a press release.

“It was exciting to see some new places and events applying or trying out something new this year and we’re excited to see the impact it has on tourism in Nebraska.”

Following the two heavy-hitting grant winners are Cinco De Mayo Omaha for promotion of an unspecified 2022 event, as well as promotion for the ongoing MECA Tri-Park Complex for promotion of The RiverFront, both in the amount of $25,000.

The overall amount of grants awarded in the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant application cycle is $603,984.50, selected by a "committee of grant reviewers from the private and public sectors, and citizens at large," per the Nebraska Tourism press release.

Other area organizations that received grants include:



$18,375 to Arbor Day Foundation for marketing promotions

$13,500 to Fontenelle Forest for marketing promotions

$13,000 to Freedomtainment Inc. for promotion of the Omaha Freedom Festival - Celebration of Juneteenth

$10,000 to the Omaha Sports Commission for promotion of NAIA Basketball

$9,000 to Visit Omaha for marketing promotions

$7,000 to the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Visitors Center for marketing promotions

$7,000 to the Nebraska Lincoln Highway Scenic & Historic Byway for marketing promotions

$5,595 to Father Flanagan's Boys' Home/Boys Town for marketing promotions

$5,300 to Bike Walk Nebraska for marketing promotions

$4,591.25 to Sports Nebraska for marketing promotions

$4,545 to the Joslyn Castle Trust for marketing promotions

$2,500 to the Lincoln Arts Council for promotion of the 2022 Lincoln Arts Festival

$2,000 to the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau for marketing promotions

$2,000 to the Nebraska Craft Brewers Association for marketing promotions

$1,500 to Opera Omaha for the Promotion of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and 2023 ONE Festival

$1,000 to The Durham Museum for marketing promotions

$515 to Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska for promotion of the 40th Annual Bicycle Ride

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.