Omaha area people join walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention: 'Kenny's Crew! That's my team.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Angela Baker stands out in her bright purple and gold shirt. You can't miss it. It's a color that she will remember forever.

"Oh, he loved the Vikings," said Baker. "Hence our purple and gold."

She is talking about her dear friend, Kenny. He was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan. He too once wore purple and gold.

"It's really tough. Losing someone that you're that close to and feeling like you didn't see it coming. That's the hardest part," she said.

Kenny died by suicide a few years ago. His memory is kept alive by his family and friends. The words "Kenny's Crew" with a smile is etched in those Vikings colors.

"Kenny's crew! That's my team," she said.

Baker is one of thousands of people at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village who have their own stories. It's part of the 19th annual Out of the Darkness Walk that lets people cherish those great memories with loved ones. But most importantly, it's about educating and preventing suicide.

"It means the world to me to get to be on the other side of this event," said Grace Manley, area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Creating a safe space for people who have been impacted by suicide loss to come together as a community and support one another."

People once strangers — now may have a new friend to share their experience and prevent another loss from happening.

"We're all strangers when we got here. We're all here to support each other. And you're not alone," said Baker.

