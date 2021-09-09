Omaha-area prepares to pay respect to Cpl. Page with motorcade, American flags and reflection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shelly Schwartz works at The Maids International, a cleaning franchise company. Staff will have half a day off in remembrance of 9/11 and to support a local hero and his grieving family.

"With everything going on in the world today, it's just... it's important to feel connected to the community and the sacrifice and let that family know they are supported," Schwartz said.

Schwartz is buying flags for her staff at Mangelsen's, which ordered 13,000 flags for Page's homecoming. Mini 4x6 flags are free.

For customer Mark Lehan it's a symbol of the freedom that heroes like Cpl. Page died to protect.

"They've chosen to give their life, their time, their time with their families, the first steps, the first words, they give up a lot," Lehan said.

Scott Knudsen is the State Captain of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders, an organization honoring fallen heroes. Riders will be following his escort from Eppley Airfield to the mortuary near 144th and Harrison Streets.

"It's an extremely emotional experience when you're talking to the parents or immediate relatives of a fallen hero and a young man like Daegan too especially, it gets harder and harder, every one," Knudsen said. "Again, I'll say, I've done this for 14 years and it doesn't get any easier."

As the community prepares to say goodbye Lehan hopes we can pay one final gesture of respect.

"It seems like this country has become a little bit divided, we need to stand behind what this here represents," Lehan said, holding up a flag. "We are one country, we basically all represent one thing, we just need to come underneath that, and realize, unfortunately through this family's sacrifice, we need to come back together."

As many as 500 motorcycle riders could be coming in from Iowa and around Nebraska to honor Cpl. Page.

As flags fly high in honor of Page, others will be lowered.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Page through sunset on Sept. 17.

