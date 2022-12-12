Watch Now
Omaha area race promotes family-friendly festive fun

Some folks got into the Christmas spirit with a 5 and 10k race on Sunday.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 09:24:41-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some folks got into the Christmas spirit with a Candy Cane 5 and 10k Sunday. The event was put on by Bodies Race Company.

Organizers said they wanted to host a family-friendly event where anyone can take part.

"We want to make it an environment where everyone, regardless of your fitness level, can come. Family-friendly with little kids out here as well," said race coordinator Meghan Weygrandt.

The run is an annual event and will return for next year's holiday season.

