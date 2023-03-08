Omaha area students invited on tour of new downtown library on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now got a first look inside Omaha Public Library's new downtown branch on Wednesday.

Media was invited to tour the new location with a group of kids from Omaha area schools.

They got to hear about a designated children's area that has a story house, teen space and study rooms.

The new location at 14th and Jones was built in 1912 and was a creamery for most of the time it's been there.

“We are just happy that this particular branch is really going to reflect not only our kinda feeling downtown but also our community so well. As you come into this space when we open, you'll see hints of Omaha in the space and I think that's great,” said Stacy Lickteig, senior manager of branches at Omaha Public Library.

The branch was originally set to open in March, but the opening date has been pushed back to May.

