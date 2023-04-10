Omaha area volunteers among thousands assisting storm victims during severe weather season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The American Red Cross says this year’s severe weather season has been busier than usual.

There are about 2,000 American Red Cross volunteers who are helping storm victims get back on their feet.

Iowa volunteer Gail Walter described her role.

"..Just to help out any way we can,” Walter said. “To let the community know there is a shelter that is open.”

Red Cross volunteers run shelters, provide food and resources to those in need following a damaging storm such as a tornado, hurricane or flood.

Josh Murray said volunteers from the Omaha area are among the many helping storm victims.

“We have 300 or so here locally in the Omaha metro area,” he said. “Several of them have been supporting responses across the country.”

According to the National Weather Service, 478 tornadoes have been reported across 25 states in 2023. Given how active the season’s been, Murray said it’s been a struggle to keep up with the need.

“We’re seeing disasters like this happen more often,” he said. “They’re more intense, which puts a strain on our teams 'cause it seems like we’re constantly responding to different disasters.”

Murray added this pushes the need for more volunteers.

To become a volunteer with the American Red Cross, call 1-800 RED CROSS, or go to the organization's website.

