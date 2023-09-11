Omaha artists show off chalking skills at annual Chalk Art Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sidewalks — normally we don't take a second guess when walking to our destination but sometimes, those sidewalks help serve up a dash of creativity.

The sidewalks of Farnam Street at Midtown Crossing served as the creative outlet for many people during the annual Chalk Art Festival.

Dozens of art enthusiasts showcased their talents throughout the weekend through different works of art. A 3D burger display, etched in the ground, caught the attention of many people passing by. It took nearly 12 hours to chalk up the burger. Besides chalking out the popular food item, it's about putting a smile on people's faces.

"It's really a performance-based art. So, having the public have a chance to see your process, and interact with you,” said artist, Randy Segura. “And see the final piece and maybe with these 3D pieces, have a chance to post. And take a photo for social media."

There is an incentive for the photogenic art. Emily Artful was the winner and took home $1,000.

