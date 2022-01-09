Watch
Omaha Autonomous Action protests at 10th and Harney to raise awareness about homelessness

Omaha Autonomous Action protested the death of a man who died outside an art gallery during subzero wind chills.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 09, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week, a 43-year-old man died outside an art gallery during subzero wind chills.

An activist group called Omaha Autonomous Action protested at 10th and Harney on Saturday. As 10th Street sees new developments, they want to raise awareness about the unsafe conditions Nebraska winters can bring especially for those in need.

"If we can have more truly affordable housing options, and more homeless shelters for people to go in such dire weather conditions such as this one, then you will have less situations, like people going hungry and people freezing out on the streets and dying," protester Jaden Perkins said.

Some of the demands Omaha Autonomous Action are making is for Mayor Jean Stothert to spend a night at Siena Francis Shelter alone and to reallocate funds from OPD to mental health and addiction services.

