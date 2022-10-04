Omaha Bakery launches new build-your-own cinnamon rolls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today is National Cinnamon Roll Day and The Omaha Bakery is launching its new concept: customized cinnamon rolls.

So if you want Oreos, chocolate sauce or an orange frosting on your roll, the decision is up to you.

The bakery shared what led to the new options.

“I feel like we had so many people wanting different types of frosting on their cinnamon roll. And we were traditional and we were doing the traditional almond, which was my grandma's recipe. But so many people want cream cheese frosting or they want bacon on their peanut butter roll, that this allowed us to bring all that together,” said owner Michelle Kaiser.

You can choose from four types of cinnamon rolls choose one or more of their nine frosting options and pull it all together with one of their 14 topping options.

The build-your-own rolls will be offered at both locations.

