Omaha-based Christian nonprofit looks to improve access to mental health resources

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Larry Derksen is open about his struggles with post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, he said his journey toward getting help was challenging.

“I didn’t know where to go, or what to do,” he said. “It was hard to get into a doctor or a therapist."

It led Derksen to start No Shame Ministries, a Christian-based nonprofit that provides an easier way for those struggling to get connected to the help they need.

No Shame Ministries provides access to mental health coaches certified through Christian-based Light University.

Coaches are called “navigators" and are paired up with someone struggling. They perform daily check-ins, offer guidance and can help connect the person to licensed therapists.

Julia Hebenstreit with The Kim Foundation said there’s an improving landscape of mental health resources over the last decade in Omaha, but the pandemic’s impact on therapist staffing is still being felt.

“We have the levels of care we need to do a better job of strengthening the continuum of care,” she said. “Making sure there’s enough resources in our community to serve individuals at the level that they need but also at the time that they need.”

Derksen wants to try and fill the gaps he’s seeing in mental healthcare and wants his nonprofit to intervene sooner rather than later.

“That way, they can get help and get the tools they need before it really blows into a full-blown mental health crisis,” said Derksen.

More information about No Shame Ministries can be found on the nonprofit's website.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health resources or is in a crisis situation, call 988 to be directed to resources.

