Omaha-based Election Systems & Software will not comply with Wisconsin subpoena

MADISON, Wisconsin — The southwest Omaha voting machine company Election Systems & Software has told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information.

Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.”

Election Systems & Software is a national leader in voting technology. It creates products such as digital tabulators, electronic poll books and ballot printers in addition to software. The company partners with the Department of Homeland Security in the Critical Infrastructure Program division, including the National Protection and Programs Directorate and the National Cybersecurity Assessment and Technical Services. Election Systems & Software's public website offers additional information on how it protects election security.

The letter was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press after it was first reported on by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Last month, the Sentinel reported that Gableman had issued subpoenas to a wide range of election officials in Wisconsin, threatened to jail the mayors of Green Bay and Madison if they didn't interview with him, and sought closed-door testimonials rather than in public in front of a legislative committee.

Gableman's investigation into President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin is ongoing.

