Omaha-based image consultant helps people dress their best

Maranda Adams is an image consultant who helps men, women, and children feel confident either in their everyday clothing, business attire, or for a fancy event.

"I do more than just style you,” she said. “I empower you to know that even at whatever size you are, you are phenomenal the way you are, and let's build on what you have."

Adams takes a hands-on approach with her clients.

"I work with you to help you identify the things that you like and love about yourself, and the things you may not want to emphasize so much,” Adams said. “Once we identify what your aesthetic is, that uniquely is just you, I will come into your home, go through your closet, get rid of things that you don't wear, get rid of what you should not be wearing, and the things that remain, I will start to use those things to build your wardrobe specific for you."

Her job doesn't stop there.

"In addition to that, I will either go shopping for you or with you to supplement your wardrobe with things that every closet needs,” she said.

A lot of people have been working from home during the pandemic and going back into the office for the first time, you might have received a promotion or started somewhere new. Adams helps you dress the part.

"I personally believe that when you feel good, you do good,” Adams said. “So allowing people to be who you are freely, to love who you are, to love what your representing and what you are projecting to the public, is an awesome factor of what I do."

Adams grew up with five sisters who all look similar so she worked hard to be different and that's where the idea of becoming an image consultant came from. But that doesn't mean her journey as a businesswoman has been easy.

"It is the fear of thinking that you are not great enough to do what it is that you are trying to do," Adams said. "I would say, for any woman who is thinking of embarking on such a journey, and you are scared, use that fear."

Adams serves the Omaha area but will travel anywhere, even internationally, to help you look and feel your best.

To learn more about her services, visit this website.

