Omaha BBQ family comes together to feed the homeless

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — May is the month for BBQ lovers! It’s National BBQ Month and on Sunday Omaha's BBQ family came together to help feed their homeless neighbors.

All of Omaha's heavy hitters in BBQ were on hand for the event at Miller Park. In addition to feeding their community folks could also enjoy everything from face painting to free eye exam vouchers. The event is a part of Hashtag Lunchbag Omaha, a movement focused on empowering everyday people through community action.

“My customers have took the time today, to serve. That means so much for people to come out, they donated and on top of that wanted to spread some love and kindness,” said Jackie Robbins the owner of Rib Shack Smoke House. “That's so important for me that's the platform of our business to serve love and kindness.”

Organizers say the event was just the beginning and they plan to keep organizing hashtag lunchbag events throughout the year.

