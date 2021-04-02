Omaha Beef asking fans to “Sock it to 'em” during season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The kickoff for the Omaha Beef’s 22nd season is this Saturday at the Ralston Arena. Organizers said donations of socks and a portion of ticket sales from the game will go to the Open Door Mission.

"Being involved in the community is important to us and a big reason why we are still here," says Jeff Sprowls, Director of Corporate Sales for Omaha Beef. "After missing last year's season due to COVID, we are very excited to get back to playing football. We feel it's our responsibility as community leaders to give back as much as possible which is why we wanted to partner with Open Door Mission."

People wanting to donate socks during “Sock it to 'em Night” are asked to bring unopened, brand-new packs of them to throw onto the field when the team scores its first touchdown.

Tickets are $18, with $4 of the cost going to the Open Door Mission when purchased from this link .

The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. against the Iowa Crusaders.

