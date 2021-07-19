Omaha Beer Week gets underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Beer Week is now underway.

The event is back this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The week-long celebration highlights local breweries, restaurants, and distributors in the beer industry.

Representatives say the main purpose of the festival is to support local businesses as well as celebrate the history of craft beers in Omaha.

"Craft beer is one of the few industries that have continued to grow and strive even during the pandemic, and so from a brewery standpoint it’s super important to the local economy," said Charley Steed, marketing chair with Omaha Beer Week.

Throughout the week, there will be events like tap takeovers, special releases, tastings, educational sessions, and more.

The event ends Saturday. You can find everything being offered by visiting this website.

