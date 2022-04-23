Omaha behind on climate action plan, but companies doing their part

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha has made some strides in the past few years toward making the city more sustainable and climate aware. The city has increased recycling, added more charging stations for electric vehicles and changed street lights to LEDs. But city officials believe we should be doing more.

"I feel strongly that cities need to lead on the issue of climate change action planning it’s one of the most important issues of our time. We’ve done some improvements but there’s a lot more we need to be doing and we need a comprehensive plan to get there," City Council member Pete Festersen said.

Back in November, the city council passed a resolution brought forth by Festersen that supports the development of a climate action plan.

"Other cities for example have done things in the first year or two that they can get done immediately. Whether it's through city fleets or city structure or city transportation and transit and then also getting to longer-term goals, like getting carbon emissions [down] by 80% by the year 2050. That's an expressed goal for the city of Lincoln they’re much further along than we are right now," Festersen said.

The city is working with Smart Cities Advisory Committee on the plan, but they're still working to draft a request for proposals.

"I was encouraged we’re moving forward and I was encouraged the city council supported that resolution but I am frustrated now we aren’t further along over the last 6 months," Festersen said. "My concern is we’re a little behind schedule already and I think behind the issue in general because most cities have adopted such a plan already and have moved to implementation. So I want to get there as soon as possible and make sure that happens a bit more quickly."

While the city is behind in its action plan, companies like OPPD are doing their part. The utility company is working to be carbon net-zero by 2050. This is something they're working on in a multifaceted approach.

"As part of that, we looked beyond not only our own carbon emissions such as through our generation portfolio and through our internal operations like vehicle and buildings but we try to look at it holistically on how we can be a leader and an advocate and a partner with the customers in the community e serve to help them reduce as well," Ryan Stigge, Program Manager of Decarbonization for OPPD said.

Right now, OPPD is finalizing its directional study that will lay the foundation for future decisions and working to convert its last two coal units to natural gas.

OPPD believes if they are leaders in decarbonization, then other industries and even consumers will work towards the same.

"As the utility industry decarbonizes then other industries and customers both industrial, commercial and residential will do what we call beneficial electrification. Where they’ll start using carbon-free electricity as opposed to burning fossil fuels," Stigge said. "That's part of our role too. Not only decarbonize our own energy portfolio how we produce energy but be that leader to help the economy move into that direction as well."

