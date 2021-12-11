Omaha Better Birth projects partners with Healthy Blue of Nebraska, receives $100K grant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An organization that helps educate low-income families about child birth is getting a big boost.

Healthy Blue of Nebraska unveiled a new partnership with the Omaha Better Birth Project.

It includes a $100,000 grant that will go to support the project's mission to provide more education about safe birth experiences for low-income families.

"The United States is one of the worst industrialized nations for maternal health,” said Samantha Wall, executive director of Omaha Better Birth Project. "And there's a big push right now to change that. Change our trajectory and make birth better for everybody."

The grant will also provide expectant moms easier access to doulas, which are at-home birth professionals whose role resembles that of midwives.

It will also include prenatal and postpartum support for Omaha area families needing extra assistance.

