Omaha Boy Scouts go 'Scouting for Food'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The need for food donations in our community is greater than ever. 1 in 10 people across the Heartland — including 1 in 7 children — are struggling with food insecurity.

Saturday local Boy Scouts went scouting for food to help families in the metro area who are dealing with food insecurity.

The scouts, along with the Mid-America Council were aiming to collect 200,000+ meals. The event started last week when scouts and volunteers canvassed neighborhoods to see who would be willing to donate. Saturday they headed back out to collect the donations and get them headed to local food banks to help them stock their shelves

"It means a lot to me. It's great to see all this food and see it going to people who need it more than we do,” said Hogan Jones of Troop 308.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate you can still take food to participating Baker's supermarket locations through the end of the month.

