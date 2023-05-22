Omaha business holds 'Taylor Thrift Day' in honor of Swift's Eras Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Although she isn’t coming to Omaha on her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift fans aren't letting that stop them from joining in on the fun by putting together some T-Swift-themed fashion.

Albany and Avers is a shop that specializes in reselling vintage or pre-owned women's apparel and it held a Taylor Swift-themed day on Sunday. It was named, Taylor Thrift Day.

The shop showcased outfits picked out to match each of Taylor Swift's different albums that included eras such as Fearless, Reputation, Folklore and many others.

“I've been leveraging TikTok to promote my events and get people excited about the Eras Tour which is happening all around the country right now and about to happen in the Midwest. And although Omaha isn't getting the Eras Tour here, we are able to take advantage of it and have fun with a bunch of people who love Taylor,” said Owner Amanda Failla.

Albany and Avers holds different themed events each month and you can keep up to date with them by following their social media.

