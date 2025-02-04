Omaha businesses close for 'A Day Without Immigrants'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Businesses across the nation and right here in Omaha are participating, Monday, in "A day without Immigrants." It's to raise awareness that immigrants play a vital role in the US workforce.

Gabriel Gonzalez has owned his authentic Hispanic bakery for over 20 years. From treats to coffee, Gonzalez said he devotes most of his energy to his shop.

"It's in our bones. This bakery was founded by my parents," Gonzalez, the owner of International Bakery said.

But, Monday, International Bakery was of the many businesses to close. He said it's because he and other businesses oppose President Trump's policies on immigration. He said more needs to be done to keep immigrant workers safe.

"Immigrants contribute a lot to this country. Unfortunately I think a day is not enough to pass this message," he said.

Other business owners like Jose Palomares said he's watched people try to come into his market all day. He said despite trying to raise awareness, he's losing on thousands of dollars of revenue.

"I think we're all just trying to stay together and fight for our rights and that's it," said Palomares.

According to the American Immigration Council, immigrants make up 8.5% of Nebraska's labor force.

Back in 2017, both Gonzalez and Palomares' business participated in the "A day without immigrants." They said they didn't expect to be in this position again eight years later.

Now, they're hoping something can be done.

"I think this time can be different if people step up," said Gonzalez.

The business owners said they hope a day like Monday can send a message to leaders, recognizing the contributions everyone brings to the workforce.

