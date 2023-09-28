Omaha cancer survivor shares her journey of a lymphoma diagnosis

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People in the metro are coming together on Thursday to honor those impacted by blood cancers. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night at Stinson Park aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson met with an Omaha survivor to hear about her journey with lymphoma.

"I can remember I used to drive my daughter down Saddle Creek by the cancer hospital and say oh say a prayer for the people in there, never once thinking it would be me," said cancer survivor Lisa Kelly.

A mother of four in the prime of her career, ready for the next phase of life. That's how Kelly of Omaha described her life before May of 2021.

"I thought I was very healthy, I was swimming 3 times a week, I was running, no chronic issues whatsoever and just had a sinus infection I couldn't shake," said Kelly.

A concerning chest x-ray led to 16 days in the hospital with numerous tests. Finally, a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"In five seconds your world just shatters," said Kelly. "I literally went from knowing nothing to stage 4, possibly dying within 3 weeks."

And her journey began. Doctor Matthew Lunning is one of Lisa's doctors at UNMC.

"She was sent to me for consideration of further chemotherapy and potentially a stem cell transplant," said Lunning.

"Over eight months I tried 4 different types of chemo and none of them worked, and I was still stage 4 by January," said Kelly. "Do you want to just go to transplant or do you want to call hospice?"

She had 24 hours to decide.

"So my husband and I discerned and we talked with our kids and everyone was supportive and said ‘Mom you can do this,’" said Kelly.

And so she did. Her 19-year-old daughter became her donor.

"We are about as bonded as you can get right now because now her cells are my cells," said Kelly.

The transplant didn't immediately work, but the medical team kept working.

"Dr. Lunning walked in and said I don't know how to treat you and I thought he meant they ran out of chemo options, and he said there is nothing there to treat," said Kelly.

Now at day 600 post-transplant, she is in remission. But it's a journey she will be on for the rest of her life.

"Who can I love today? Who needs my love today? How do I feel love today? That's it I get through today. And most days are pretty good," said Kelly.

Lisa encourages everyone to donate blood and platelets.

KMTV is a proud sponsor of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light The Night. The event starts on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village.

The opening ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. followed by a walk and a firework show. 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson will be the emcee this year.

