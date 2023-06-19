Omaha car dealership celebrates 20-year anniversary with a car show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Prime Auto Sales and Service got into the Father's Day spirit with a special car show that also honored the company's 20th anniversary on Sunday.

The lot was filled with car enthusiasts and industry professionals sharing their passion for cars. Over 100 cars of all makes, models and time periods were on full display.

The car show also featured a raffle where food and monetary donations were collected for a food bank.

There were also awards handed out for eight different categories, including best muscle car, best sports car, most unique car and much more.

“It was open to all makes and models this year. And we have a motorhome. We have, I saw a McLaren earlier today. And ranging from, age-wise, from the 1930s all the way to the 2020s,” said Suzan Kumru, director of operations at Prime Auto Sales and Service.

Each award winner from Sunday's car show walked away with a custom-made trophy and prizes valued at up to $100.

