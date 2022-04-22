Omaha cartoonist Jeff Koterba displays dozens of COVID comics at PACE exhibit in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — About 100 pandemic-themed comics by Omaha cartoonist Jeff Koterba are on display at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) in Council Bluffs.

Koterba says this is likely the first exhibit in the world made entirely of COVID cartoons.

Veering away from a traditional gallery set-up the exhibit is organized in the shape of a maze.

The cartoons give visitors a way to reflect on the last few years and see how drastically some things have changed.

“Some of my early cartoons show people that aren’t wearing masks and maybe aren’t even being socially distant, and they’re, you know, scrounging for toilet paper at the grocery store. And it’s so funny that in these two years our memories are all clouded because everything’s been so weird. So, a lot of people have said it’s been kind of a good timeline, a good reminder of where we were," said Koterba.

The exhibit is on display through the end of the summer and admission is free.

Every Friday at PACE they host an open house event and every fourth Friday they have a special celebration including food and live music.

This Friday night, they're celebrating the opening of a permanent Grant Wood gallery inside the building.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and it's free. Reserve a spot here.

