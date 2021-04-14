Omaha Celebrates America free concert and fireworks event date set a bit later than normal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After skipping 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Omaha Celebrates America free concert and fireworks spectacular is scheduled to happen once again at Memorial Park — albeit a bit later in the year.

The event, which usually happens on the Friday before the Fourth of July, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 28 “to ensure that the outdoor event can be held as safely as possible.”

The last City of Omaha Celebrates America event featured Chris Isaak and Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.

A music guest has not been announced at this time.

Music will start off the show in the evening and an “enhanced” fireworks show will close out the event starting at 10 p.m.

According to a release provided by organizers, the later date is a one-time event. In 2022, the concert is scheduled to occur on Friday, July 1.

