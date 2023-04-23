Omaha celebrates Earth Day at Elmwood Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earth Day was recognized in Omaha, Saturday. Folks, across the metro, took part in Earth Day celebrations, and some found a creative way to find new fashion without creating more waste.

At Elmwood Park, people could get in on the Earth Day fun. Vendors were on hand that promoted a clean environment and there was also a community-wide clothing swap, where folks could bring in clothes to donate or swap with others.

"We encourage all sizes, all styles. We want to keep it free so that if you donate something you can take something,” said Co-Founder of Swap Omaha, Lauren Bates. “Not just a community-wide thing we want to keep clothes out of landfills. 11 million textiles end up in the landfill per year so it's important to give those clothes an extra life."

Not all of the clothes brought to the swap find new homes, the ones that are leftover aren't sent to landfills they are instead sent to local non-profits.

