Omaha celebrates hometown hero, Terence 'Bud' Crawford

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was an honor of a lifetime. Last month, Terence 'Bud' Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. to win the undisputed welterweight crown.

His victory was honored with a parade through downtown Omaha.

"Thank you, everyone, for showing up for bud," said A.J. Johnson, a parade goer. "It was huge. The city needed this."

Melody Jackson also attended the parade and was set up early along Farnam Street to get a perfect view of the champ.

"To be here to celebrate our hometown hero, this is something that should be done because it puts Nebraska on the map, especially Omaha, Nebraska," said Jackson.

Alia Harnage has been watching Crawford fight for years. She's glad all his years of hard work is being recognized.

"I feel like he has needed this," said Harnage. "He's been looking for support for a long time. He had the support. But now he can actually feel the support from the city."

The fun didn't stop there. People packed Gene Leahy Mall to hear Crawford and other celebrities speak on this special day.

"You've always been the best," said former basketball player, Shaquille O'Neal. "You still are the best. You will go down as the greatest of all time."

Crawford said he was always focused on his goal no matter what stood in his way.

"I have to give an honor to God," said Crawford. "I have to thank him. I always have to thank him because without him none of this would be possible."

Mayor Jean Stothert ended the over two-hour-long celebration with a special gift for Crawford.

"We would like to help you build on your success," said Stothert.

The City of Omaha is giving the land next to B&B Sports Academy to Crawford so there can be more space for future fighters.

"We're going to offer to sell you this land for the bargain price of one dollar," said Stothert.

For now, Crawford is thankful to be back home — the place where he started his triumph.

"It isn't how you start the race. It's how you finish it," said Crawford.

