Omaha celebrates the 39th annual La Festa Italiana

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of Omaha's longest-running festivals came back to town for the holiday weekend. It's the 39th annual La Festa Italiana or Italian fest.

It celebrates everything Italian heritage and culture. The northwest Omaha event drew a big crowd all waiting to get some of the thousands of meatballs that were made. If you didn't get a mouth-watering bite of the meatballs, the fest offered cannoli and other Italian classics.

The American Italian Heritage Society played a role in organizing the fest focused on remembering and respecting Italian history.

"This is our little way of having an experience of that culture and heritage,” said Terry Bolampert, president of the American Italian Heritage Society. “We are doing this by exposing old pictures of Little Italy and good food from old-fashioned recipes. Any other thing that can be Italian, we are trying to put on show at La Festa Italiana.”

The fest says it takes many volunteers from throughout the area to make the event go smoothly and months of preparation.

