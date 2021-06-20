Omaha celebrates World Refugee Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha celebrated World Refugee Day and all that refugees bring to the community on Saturday.

A culture fair with performances and food vendors was held at Joslyn Art Museum.

Representatives of the Omaha Refugee Task Force said Omaha attracts many refugees and immigrants because of its opportunities for employment.

They said Omaha has people from all over the world including Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

"Right now in the world there’s about 90 million forcibly displaced people and here in Omaha we estimate about one in about every 20 people. About six percent of our population either came here with refugee status or were born to parents who came here with refugee status, it’s a really significant part of our community,” said Alana Schriver, secretary of the Omaha Refugee Task Force.

The Douglas County Health Department also held a mobile vaccine clinic at the celebration. They administered the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

