Omaha cemetery plans to demolish historic building, efforts underway to try and save it

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Forest Lawn Cemetery has plans to demolish an old but historic building on their property, near the east gate. But for some involved in restoration and history say it's worth saving.

"That entrance of the Forest Lawn Cemetery was the original entrance, for so many years," said Tim Reeder, president of Restoration Exchange Omaha.

On the cemetery's property is one of many creations by a local, well-known architect.

"It's an extremely really beautiful Jacobethan-style building that was designed by John McDonald," said Reeder.

3 weeks ago, Reeder saw the building. "It was really early in the morning and I parked my car and I was looking at this beautiful building that's all boarded up and I thought to myself ‘What is going to happen to this building,’" he said.

He called Forest Lawn Cemetery and learned they are planning to tear it down by Memorial Day.

"We've been trying to find a property that we can save ourselves. Something that we could truly show Omaha that we are a preservation community. This one happened to fall in our lap at the right time."

Restoration Exchange Omaha, History Nebraska and Joslyn Castle have all sent letters to work to keep the historic building around.

"I've sent emails. We've sent letters. We've made phone calls and we are not getting any response," said Reeder.

3 News Now called the cemetery and spoke to Executive Director Steve Brunken in hopes of scheduling an on-camera interview, but he was not available.

When 3 News Now asked about the future of the building, he cited several reasons for why now is the time to tear it down. The reasons include liability, no future use for it and the cost of maintenance no longer being worth it.

"We are ready to save it before that," said Reeder.

Restoration Exchange Omaha and Joslyn Castle, have discussed options like a museum or a preservation center to give the building a new purpose. But before any of that can happen, they have to save the building first.

"If they are set on getting rid of the property, then we want to take its pieces and do something with that. If they are willing to work with us on restoring it or giving us part of the property, we can work with that. But at this moment we haven't spoken to anybody," said Reeder.

As far as the meeting between the two parties, the cemetery told 3 News Now as of Monday that the board has no plan to meet with Reeder and others who are committed to saving the property.

