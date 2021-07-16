Omaha changes large debris pickup from Friday to Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is making another change to the city's debris pickup plan.

The city will start picking up large debris on Monday instead of Friday.

City leaders believe removing tree debris from city boulevards takes priority over removing large limbs from people's curbs.

Mayor Stothert said the debris on the city's 42 boulevards is blocking residential streets.

Beginning on Monday, July 19th, four-person crews will come by and remove large debris that is stacked on the curbside.

Initially, the city had planned that these routes would start Friday and follow FCC Environmental's collection schedule.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the city will now use the existing five-city street maintenance districts.

"This is basically the way we do snow removal. We do it by districts. We felt by instead of following the FCC trucks around, if we did it by districts, this makes a lot more sense and would be a lot more efficient to do it that way," said Mayor Stothert.

Mayor Stothert added the large debris must be out on the curbside by Monday and no larger than 6 ft and more than 100 pounds.

She asked to make the process easier, do not block the sidewalks and do not block the debris pile.

You will not be able to make appointments but you can track where the city has picked up large limbs.

Similar to the snowplow tracker, the city will have a debris removal track up on their website starting Saturday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.