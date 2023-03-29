Omaha chef nominated for James Beard Award; Yoshitomo's Dave Utterback under consideration for top honor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Yoshitomo's very own chef, David Utterback, was nominated for Best Chef: Midwest by the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation's most prestigious restaurant honors, recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary and food industries.

Semifinalists were announced in January with Kane Adkisson and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16among the Omaha chefs who were also considered.

The winners will be announced in June and celebrated for their achievements.

