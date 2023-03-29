Watch Now
Omaha chef nominated for James Beard Award; Yoshitomo's Dave Utterback under consideration for top honor

KMTV
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 13:50:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Yoshitomo's very own chef, David Utterback, was nominated for Best Chef: Midwest by the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation's most prestigious restaurant honors, recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary and food industries.

Semifinalists were announced in January with Kane Adkisson and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16among the Omaha chefs who were also considered.

The winners will be announced in June and celebrated for their achievements.

