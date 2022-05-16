Omaha Children's Business Fair helps kids recognize potential

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some kids got to be their own boss Sunday in west Omaha.

The Omaha Children's Business Fair gives kids the chance to develop a brand and create a product or service.

Organizers said the event helps kids realize their true potential.

"We believe that children aren't just people to be controlled, but they are world changers to be unleashed and that's the whole vision of the school that I started here in Omaha called Acting Academy Omaha and then this event is our gift as well as with partnering with Prairie Stem, our gift to the community so that way all children can get that vision that they can take the beautiful seeds of potential they have inside and allow them to grow," said Rachel Benson, founder of the Omaha Children's Business Fair.

This was the fifth year for the Children's Fair. About a hundred kids took part this year from age 4 to 17.

